A COUNTY Durham branch of WHSmith will close its doors for good later this month, the retailer has confirmed.

The branch on Newgate Street in Bishop Auckland will permanently close to coincide with the expiry of its lease.

In a statement, it confirmed the store closure to The Northern Echo saying it is "disappointed" to be losing its prescence in the town.

Although it did not reveal whether any jobs would be lost, it said staff would be redeployed to other stores where possible.

A spokesperson for WHSmith said: "We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Bishop Auckland will close later this month when our lease expires.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to continue to trade viably from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"As one of the largest supporters of the UK high street, we are disappointed to be losing our presence in Bishop Auckland and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

"We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible."

The store closure comes months after WHSmith revealed it would be cutting up to 1,500 jobs across its network due to the "slow" recovery of the Covid lockdown.

In August 2020, the retailer said it is starting to consult with staff over plans as it warned 14 stores would be closing in due course.

At the time Carl Cowling, chief executive of WHSmith, said: “We now need to take further action to reduce costs across our businesses.

“I regret that this will have an impact on a significant number of colleagues whose roles will be affected by these necessary actions, and we will do everything we can to support them at this challenging time.”