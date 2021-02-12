THE family of a youngster suffering from a neurological disorder have launched an appeal to fund vital medication.

Relatives of six-year-old Marley Boulton, from Fishburn, are fighting to raise money to help with her terrifying seizures caused by epilepsy.

Her mother Kat Boulton said: “Marley has a rare genetic condition which causes refractory epilepsy, ataxia – poor coordination – autism and she also developed type 1 diabetes in May. The old medications didn’t stop seizures but affected her concentration, speech and worsened her balance leading to use of an adapted buggy constantly as she couldn’t walk or even sit up straight.

“Since starting Cannabidiol in March 2020 her balance is much better, she can walk requiring much less use of the buggy, she communicates better and is in mainstream school with a one to one support worker, her seizures are much shorter and greatly reduce in frequency – it has given her and the family a quality of life back.

“Her dad [Justin Boulton] also has poorly controlled epilepsy as they share the gene mutation, so it has a big impact on our family life, and Covid has greatly affected our ability to fundraise although we’ve had great community support in virtual events we have had such as raffles and Justin had performed online gigs with his guitar.”

According to epilepsy.com, Cannabidiol does not cause psychoactive effects but has shown some positive effects on certain body systems.

The family have been paying for the medication out of their own pocket whilst waiting for a prescription from the NHS.

It costs £140 every five days but the family are unable to receive it via the health service until her prescription is approved.

They claim to have seen a massive improvement in Marley and have launched a raffle for the chance to win a Newcastle United Football Club 1999/2000 ball signed by players and Bobby Robson.

To enter the raffle search @medsformarleybo on Facebook.

Donate at paypal.com/paypalme/JustinMarleyMeds