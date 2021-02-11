A MAN has admitted to making indecent images of children after police found dozens of videos of child sexual abuse on his computer.
Adam Thomas Pat Baker appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.
The 31-year-old admitted to possessing 54 Category A images, classified as the most severe by police, as well as a further 37 Category B images and 24 Category C images.
Saba Shan, prosecuting, said: “Of the images found on the defendant’s computer by police, the majority were moving videos which show children in visible distress.”
No mitigation was offered on behalf of Baker, of Scafell Gardens, Crook.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Baker was remanded on unconditional bail.
He will appear at Durham Crown Court to be sentenced on the morning of Thursday, March 4.