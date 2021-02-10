A STREET was evacuated earlier today following reports of a suspicious package.
Police cordoned off Tamworth Close, Bishop Auckland, after a suspicious package was discovered in a detached garage.
As a precaution, the MOD was called to establish its contents and a 50m cordon was put in place.
Pictures: SARAH CALDECOTT
This is expected to be eased in the next hour.
An unknown industrial powder was found in the package which will now be safely disposed of by the MOD.
Police said residents should expect to hear a small bang when the substance is disposed of this evening.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “We thank residents for their patience during this afternoon.
“Thankfully the experts are satisfied this is nothing to be worried about but we would always rather be safe than sorry.”
