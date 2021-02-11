TO help it through the pandemic, a football league has received a vital boost from a councillor’s neighbourhood budget.

The Frank Hudson Transport Crook and District Football League has been running continuously since 1956. It remains the last adult grassroots football league played completely in County Durham on a Saturday afternoon.

The league provides the opportunity for over 600 sportsman to play football at a local competitive level.

Prior to the Government decision to introduce a nationwide lock down in March 2020 the League took a decision to suspend all activity during the remaining part of the 2019/20 season.

The decision had a major impact upon the League finances losing out on valuable income from cancelled Cup Finals which cover the league administration costs.

In September 2020 the league restarted with two divisions for 16 teams but despite following stringent restrictions the League once again suspended activities in December 2020. A decision on the way forward will be taken in mid-February 2021.

Clement O’Donovan League Treasurer said: “Thanks to the help from Neighbourhood Budget Grant and in particular the support of Councillor Anne Reed, the League is only just financially sustainable and continues to thrive in terms of numbers.

“New teams from Newton Aycliffe, Consett and Langley Moor having joined the fold. Councillor Reed is a passionate advocate in promoting the well-being and mental good health of all young people in the area.

“It is well known that regular physical activity can increase self-esteem and reduce stress and anxiety.

“Physical activity can help play a role in preventing mental health problems and improve the quality of life.”

“Organisations such as the Crook and District League rely upon the support from many sources such as the Neighbourhood Budget Grant to help them to play their part in continuing sport in County Durham.”

Durham County Councillor for Crook Anne Reed said: “This league was formed more than 40 years ago. It’s based in Crook and used to have many pub teams who participated.

“Football has many benefits; it not only strengthens your body but keeps your mind fit and healthy too.

“In addition, it brings people together, helps strengthen friendships and is enjoyable for those who watch and play.

“Now, because of Covid, the league was in a difficult position - I was approached by Clem and offered £600 from my Council budget.

“I felt its was important to to keep the league running.”