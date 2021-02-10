POLICE are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man.
Police are concerned for the welfare of John Beadnell, who was reported missing last week.
Mr Beadnell, 67, was last seen leaving his home address at Gaskell Way, Crook, on or around July 27, 2020.
He was driving a blue 62 plate Skoda Octavia.
He is described as 6ft and of slim build, with grey hair and beard, blue eyes, and glasses.
Although his home address is in Crook, Durham Police have reason to believe Mr Beadnell may currently be residing in Alnwick, Northumberland.
If you think you may have seen John, or have any information relating to his whereabouts, please contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of February 1.