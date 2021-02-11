A MAN launched a “vicious and brutal” assault on his ex-partner, suspecting she had been with another man weeks after their separation.

During the hour-long trauma, locked in his home, the woman was spat at, slapped, punched and head-butted by John Hart, who also kicked her and dragged her by the hair when she tried to escape from a window.

Durham Crown Court was told the increasingly argumentative relationship ended on November 28, last year.

She suspected he was at her home on New Year’s Eve night, banging on windows and ringing the doorbell.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said days later it was arranged for her to visit his house to hand back Christmas presents bought for each other before the split.

But, when she arrived, on January 5, he greeted her by slapping her and dragging her into the living room, locking the doors, presenting a note saying: “What’s his name? What’s his address?”

Hart grabbed her by the throat and said: “What’s it like to be choked?”, adding: “I’m choking inside.”

She managed to break free, but he slapped and head-butted her, then pressed a claw hammer to her face.

He later produced a long kitchen knife saying: “I’m not frightened. I could kill you,” pressing it against her.

The ordeal ended when he thrust £30 in her hand and told her to get out, which she did, running to her car.

Mr Sabiston said she suffered bruising to her head, face and across her body.

When interviewed later, Hart was dismissive, claiming he only responded to her slapping him in the face, adding: “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

He said she would be back with him within two months.

Chris Morrison, mitigating, said despite his “bravado” with the police, Hart is now, “deeply apologetic and remorseful”, demonstrated in texts to his former partner.

Hart, 41, of Chestnut Road, Sedgefield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Ray Singh told him: “I’m afraid people like you feel it’s okay to raise your hands to vulnerable females.

“You launched a vicious and brutal assault, affecting her physically and mentally. She must have been absolutely petrified.”

Jailing Hart for 18 months, he imposed a five-year restraining order prohibiting contact with his ex-partner.