A NORTH-East film producer is back and so is one of his popular horror characters.
Dean 'Midas' Maynard from Willington, is back with a short horror film. Valentine's Eve 2 is set for release this weekend and is already generating a buzz after the success of the first film last year.
Valentine's Eve 2 is filmed at the Manor House Hotel, West Auckland which doubles for West Manor in the film.
It follows three girls as they hope to stay the night at the now legendary horror hotspot, but they are not alone?
Mr Maynard said: "The girls visit West Manor on Valentine's Eve because they believe that the character Eve Valentine is dead.
"We follow them as they soon discover that, we either have a copycat killer, or Eve is really back from the dead."
Mr Maynard's the Rag Dolly & Eve Valentine franchise which has had four films to date and over 80,000 views, has now been officially selected at film festivals around the world on nine occasions.
Valentine's Eve will be released on YouTube and all social media on Valentines Eve, Saturday, February 13 at 7pm.