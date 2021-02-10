A CANNABIS farmer has been told to get his drug addiction under control and stay out of trouble.
John Fitzgerald was described as a low-level operative after the farm was found in a flat on Mayfair Road, Darlington.
The 34-year-old, who has a longstanding cannabis addiction, pleaded guilty to production of Class B drugs.
Ian West, prosecuting, said police discovered 49 mature plants along with associated equipment, including heat lamps and hydroponics.
Fitzgerald, of Yorkshire Place, Bishop Auckland, was given an 18-month community order and ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
Recorder Richard Woolfall said: "You may have only been a lowly farmer but you were an important cog in the production of this cannabis.
"You pleaded guilty when you came to this court on being a low-level farmer in your defence statement.
"I understand why you take cannabis, we see in this court people with mental health difficulties from taking cannabis.
"You need to do something about your cannabis addiction and that will help you keep out of trouble."
