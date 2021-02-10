ORGANISED criminals are turning to dog thefts amid a boom in demand for puppies, however County Durham Police have said reports are 'extremely rare'.

Bishop Auckland police said they are aware of recent reports circulating on social media in relation to dog thefts in the area.

On a Facebook post, they said: "Officers would like to reassure residents that despite recent speculation, incidents like these are extremely rare in County Durham with four incidents reported in the last 30 days, two of which are incidents where the suspects are known to the victim and the dogs have been returned."

Inspector Peter Lonsdale from Bishop Auckland neighbourhood team said: “Thankfully these incidents are still incredibly rare but we’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of dog theft to go through the correct channels and report it to police."

Owners are reminded to:

Keep your dog in view when it goes out into the garden

Ensure your garden or yard is secure

Lock all of your doors

Vary your walking times and routes

Ensure your dog is microchipped

Keep your dog on a lead when out on a walk

If you have any information that can help officers or wish to report a dog theft or have seen anything suspicious please contact police on 101.

Northallerton Police, also posted a similar comment on Facebook yesterday.

Sarah Sanderson, Neighbourhood Policing in Hambleton, said: "I would like to give reassurances to the communities of Hambleton with regards to concerns being raised regarding puppy and dog thefts.

"Since August 2020 we have had only one report of theft of two Dachshunds. It appears on social media that there are a number of suggestions that dogs are being stolen in the Hambleton area and, if this is the case, there are no reports to North Yorkshire Police.

"We are aware of a number of suspect vans being reported across the district and these being linked by the public to theft of puppies or dogs. We make follow up enquiries with each report, if you do see a vehicle acting suspiciously the registration number is valuable to us for intelligence purposes.

"Due to lockdown there are more vans in many areas due to the rise of online shopping that the lockdown has brought, some of which have no livery on them.

"You are our eyes and ears and we do ask that if you feel a vehicle in an area is acting suspiciously, that a person is purporting to be someone they aren’t, or if you have had an attempt or someone has stolen your puppy or dog you must ring us but please do this immediately so we can respond and investigate quickly .

"Please continue to be vigilant, the cost of puppies have soared which does make them attractive to thieves – ensure you keep them safe and secure and on a tight lead to your side."

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said the increase in potential profits had made the illegal trade more attractive to hardened lawbreakers.

The charity DogLost saw reported pet thefts rise from 172 dogs in 2019 to 465 in 2020.

Ms Blackman, who is the NPCC lead for acquisitive crime, said: “Dog theft can be a devastating crime for families and causes considerable distress to owners.

“Whilst it is still a very rare crime, it’s sadly something we have seen increasing recently.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, criminals have adjusted their activities and are taking advantage of the big demand for pets over the lockdown period.

“The cost of a puppy has considerably increased over the past year making this a lucrative market for organised criminals to exploit.”

She warned pet owners to be careful posting pictures of their new puppy on social media, and for buyers to consider where the animal had come from.

Recent cases of suspected dog theft include the discovery of several English bulldog puppies at a home in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police arrested three people after a member of the public saw someone carrying seven puppies into the house.

In Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police found 80 dogs at a property in Carmarthenshire that are thought to have been stolen.

Two people have been arrested and so far 30 of the animals have been returned to their owners.