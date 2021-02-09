A LOCAL charity has helped deliver meals to vulnerable elderly people.
On the Sunday, February 7, The Bringing Back a Smile Charity teamed up with Sainsbury’s Bishop Auckland to distribute hot meals to the vulnerable and elderly in the community.
Around 150 meals were delivered by the team of Kevin Hill (Founder) Mandy Brunskill (Director) and Paul Brunskill (Volunteer) to help those who are most vulnerable and unable to get out and about due to Covid-19.
Charity Champion of Sainsbury’s Ellaine Hutchinson along with branch manager Steve Morrison helped the Charity by donating £250 in food vouchers.
Mr Hill, founder of Bringing Back a Smile said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our Flagship Sponsors Wealth Of Advice Durham, Hartlepool Property Management, and the National Lottery Good Causes Fund who have also played their part since March helping fund the cause.”