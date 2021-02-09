A FRAUDULENT tradesman convicted over his business practices in 2018 was back in court for further similar offending.
In the previous case electrical goods supplier and repair man Richard Allsopp was given a 12-month community order, with 80-hours’ unpaid work, and was ordered to pay back defrauded customers by more than £10,000.
Durham Crown Court heard he fobbed off customers who paid him for goods or services of his business A&R Electrics, then based on Shildon’s Dabble Duck Industrial Estate.
Under threat of a prison sentence, Allsopp eventually paid back the defrauded customers.
The now 42-year-old defendant, of Redworth Road, Shildon, appeared back at the court having admitted four further fraud charges, plus acting in contravention of a disqualification order and three counts of failing to act with professional diligence.
Among the customers he defrauded was a primary school, over a faulty dish washer.
Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Allsopp recognised things did not proceed as well as he would have wished.
But he added: “He’s strived to put things in order so there will be no further appearances before this court.”
Judge Ray Singh said the case bore a “stark resemblance” to the previous offending and similarly effected the trust the public place in trades’ people.
Imposing a six-month prison sentence, Judge Singh suspended it for two years, but ordered Allsopp to undergo 30 probation activity days, observe a 10pm to 6.30am home curfew for three months, plus pay £487 compensation to defrauded customers, within 28 days, and £500 costs, in two months.
