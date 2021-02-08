POLICE and Highways England officers have reopened the A66.
The snow gates were shut between Scotch Corner and Brough earlier this morning after a a number of vehicles became stranded on the route.
In the last half hour the route reopened in both directions.
The road was closed in both directions from the A685 at Brough to Scotch Corner and a number of lorries were stranded close to the Stainmore Cafe.
Traffic officers from Durham Constabulary and Cumbria Roads Police said they were at the scene and working to get the road clear and ask drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
