A GOOD Samaritan has said they will up a reward to £5,000 to reunite a devastated owner with his stolen dogs.
The generous offer – made by a reader who wishes to remain anonymous – follows the theft of two dogs, from kennels on Richard Terrace, Coronation, near Bishop Auckland.
Last week, The Northern Echo reported on Izzy and Spook – both three-year-old bitches – who were stolen from owner John Moore.
One is a spaniel and the other a patterdale terrier.
The 74-year-old, who is mourning the loss of his wife and has recently recovered from Covid-19, says he has nothing left following the theft.
He was initially offering a £1,000 reward for the safe return of each dog or any information leading to their return.
After reading the article, a reader has offered to up the reward price to £5,000.
They said: "It’s absolutely hideous all these dog thefts. I wish the laws would be strengthened, there isn’t sufficient deterrent.
"Fingers crossed someone finds his dogs."
Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 43 of February 2.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111 or submit information at crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information online.
