THE historical tapestry of a County Durham castle has become even richer following an exciting discovery made during the ongoing restoration of the clock tower.
While it had been assumed Bishop Auckland's clock bell had been cast when The Robinson clock tower was built in the mid-18th century, experts now believe it may have been ringing out across the town for the best part of 1,000 years.
The clock tower dates back to around 1760 when Sir Thomas Robinson designed it for Bishop Richard Trevor, but it is now thought the bell can be traced back to the late 12th century – between 1175 and 1200 – around the time Bishop du Puiset was beginning his great hall at Auckland Castle.
The discovery means the bell predates not only the clock tower, but also the recently uncovered Bek’s Chapel – a long lost medieval chapel from the 14th century associated with Anthony Bek, who was Prince Bishop of Durham from 1284 to 1310.
John Castling, archaeology and social history curator at The Auckland Project, said: “It is absolutely fantastic to have identified just how old and rare the clock tower is."