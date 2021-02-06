A PARK pavilion is set for a new lease of life as a cafe under plans submitted to Durham County Council.

Earlier this month, the council’s planning department validated an application for a building in Wolsingham.

The single-storey brick building is currently used for storage and is based to the south of Wolsingham Park in the town, near St Anne’s Centre.

New plans from Wolsingham Parish Council aim to convert and extend the pavilion to form a cafe with a kitchen, serving area and toilet facilities.

A design, access and heritage statement, lodged with the application, also provides more details on the proposed cafe use.

“It is not thought that the proposal will have a negative impact on the asset [and] the scale of the extension is within keeping with the building,” it reads.

“Wolsingham Park is a popular amenity for both local people and neighbouring villages with car parking available to the north east and currently only one public toilet on site.

“Although the exact opening hours are unknown the food and drink takeaway service will only be active during spring to autumn. The [new] toilet facilities will be available all year round.”

As part of the plan, it is also proposed to join up an asphalt path – from the existing paths in a nearby play area – to the building.

According to planning documents, the path will be suitable for wheelchair access and ramped access.

Durham County Council’s planning department is expected to rule on the plans by late March.

For more information, visit publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications and search reference: DM/20/03744/FPA