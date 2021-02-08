MISSED bin collections, fly-tipping and noisy quad bikers are just some of the complaints one couple has had to deal with since their phone number was accidentally listed as a council’s contact details.

For about 13 years, Phil and Janet Graham have been bombarded with calls on their home landline – 01388-602479, from people trying to get in touch with Durham County Council.

Most callers want to report environmental issues to the council and the couple, from New Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, are able to pass on the correct number and laugh about the mistake.

But Mr Graham said one elderly woman who called recently became distressed as she was trying to make contact with a social worker.

Mr Graham, who is in the Irish band Share the Darkness, said: “We’ve had calls about rubbish dumped down a back lane, a mattress lying around for months, a street light out and quad bikes tearing about on a Sunday afternoon.

“Our answering machine is very clear, ‘you are through to Janet and Graham of Share the Darkness’ but some people have even left messages after listening to it.

“One recently thought it was a council receptionist having a laugh.

“We mostly find it amusing and are happy to help and pass on the right number, we have it cut out of a council magazine next to the phone but know it off by heart by now.

“But it was sad to hear a lady get upset and confused because of it recently.”

Mr Graham believes the mistake originates from his 21 years as a councillor when his contact details were widely available for constituents.

“It makes sense if that is how it happened in the first place but I haven’t been a councillor since May, 2008. I anticipated I would still get calls for a while but this is a long time, and we’ve average two or three calls every week.

“Three years ago our phone supplier said the listing would be removed from any directories but I guess some people still have old phone books.

“We aren’t complaining, it is more puzzling and bewildering than anything especially as most callers are from the Teesdale area.”

A spokesperson for phone provider Utility Warehouse said: “I can confirm that we actioned his request to remove his number in 2019 and that his number is no longer listed by the entry for the Durham County Council.”

l Durham County Council’s number is 03000-264000.