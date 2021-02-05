AN old butchers shop has been given Grade II listed status in recognition of its architectural significance and to protect its historic place on the high street.

Family business Gregory’s was established in Bishop Auckland in about 1850 and by 1881 had taken up residence at 103-105 Newgate Street.

Built in the mid-19th century, the premises were converted during the late 19th and early 20th century to create a double fronted shop with a pork business on the left and a beef business on the right.

Outbuildings around a rear yard included a slaughterhouse and a boiling house to make tallow for candles and soap.The building was listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Historic England’s advice, in recognition of its architectural significance.

The shop retains many original features including a colourful stained glass window, handsome interior tiling depicting country scenes with cattle and steel rails attached to the ceiling for manoeuvring meat around the shop.

After 170 years, Gregory’s is still in business today but now operates as a bakery and a delicatessen out of the right side of the building. The left side of the site is currently vacant.

Veronica Fiorato, Historic England team leader for listing in Northern England, said: “Butchers used to be common on the high-street but are becoming increasingly rare.

"While Gregory’s has changed its business over the years, it has retained a lot of the character of the original early 20th century butchers shop and, as such, adds much to the special heritage of Bishop Auckland’s historic town centre.”

The listing of the shop forms part of the work of the Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone – a Historic England and Durham County Council partnership scheme which aims to regenerate the town’s historic centre and make it a vibrant place to live and visit.

Durham County Councillor Carl Marshall, cabinet member for economic regeneration, said the listing was further recognition of the heritage value of the town, which already has 75 listed buildings and structures.

He said: “We are delighted that this building has been recognised for its well-preserved character and its heritage as a prominent family business.

“Bishop Auckland already has 75 listed buildings and structures in the conservation area boundary and this addition further recognises the heritage value of the town, affirming it as a great place to live, work and visit.

“We would encourage people to look up and around them next time they visit and see what fascinating historic and architectural features they can find.”

Take a virtual tour of the town’s historic buildings, including the former Gregory’s butchers, here.