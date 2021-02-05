A PARK pavilion could get a new lease of life as a cafe.
Wolsingham Parish Council wants to convert and extend the pavilion at the town park to form a cafe with a kitchen, serving area and toilets.
The single-storey brick hut, to the south of the park and near St Anne's Centre, is currently used for storage.
In a planning application to Durham County Council, a design, access and heritage statement states: “It is not thought that the proposal will have a negative impact on the asset [and] the scale of the extension is within keeping with the building.
“Wolsingham Park is a popular amenity for both local people and neighbouring villages with car parking available to the north east and currently only one public toilet on site.
“Although the exact opening hours are unknown the food and drink takeaway service will only be active during spring to autumn. The [new] toilet facilities will be available all year round.”
As part of the plan, it is also proposed to join up an asphalt path – from the existing paths in a nearby play area – to the building.
According to planning documents, the path will be suitable for wheelchair access and ramped access.
A decision by Durham County Council’s planning department is expected by late March.
For more information, visit https://publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications and search reference: DM/20/03744/FPA