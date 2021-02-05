A CHARITY has achieved gold accreditation after being evaluated by an assessor organisation.

The Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP), a Newton Aycliffe charity aiming to improve health, wellbeing and learning, is celebrating the accomplishment after being given the gold standard by Investors in People, despite the many difficulties facing organisations and the voluntary sector last year.

A spokesperson for PCP said they are thrilled with the outcome and determined to have a positive start to 2021.

PCP’s Investors in People report stated: “There is a clear plan for the future based around delivering the mission and purpose of the charity.

“Your ambition is supported by formal planning processes and a clear and concise impact plans for all areas, with effective governance from the board.

“As leaders, you clearly articulated a desire to build on the successes you have experienced, and employees feel the charity remains a great place to work.

“Your people provided many examples to confirm this belief which was underpinned by a feeling of trust, transparency and empowerment.”

Carol Gaskarth, PCP Chief Executive, said: “Internationally over 50,000 organisations are accredited by Investors in People with only 17% of them achieving GOLD status, so this is something to be really proud of."

“Most of us spend around 80,000 hours at work in our lifetime and it is important for employers and employees work together to make sure the workplace healthy, happy, positive and productive.

“Here at PCP we’re committed to ensuring our working practices are excellent by working with our teams to develop and encourage ideas.

“Our open, transparent and inclusive style, coupled with strong health and wellbeing support for staff helps to make PCP a great place to work.

“The assessor recognised the outstanding impact we achieve across the North-East and for me Investors in People provides an opportunity for the 100+ workforce to share with us, anonymously, what they really think of PCP as an organisation.

“The feedback is excellent, and we are delighted with the outcome.

“This is journey for us and we will continue to develop and improve with the support of our skilled, experienced and dedicated team.”

To find out more about PCP email carol.gaskarth@pcp.uk.net or visit the website pcp.uk.net