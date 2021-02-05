A HUSBAND mourning the loss of his wife says he has nothing left following the theft of his two beloved dogs.

John Moore was devastated when he woke up on Tuesday, February 2, to find his two dogs Izzy and Spook missing from kennels on Richard Terrace, Coronation, near Bishop Auckland.

Mr Moore believes the pair – both three-year-old bitches – were taken to be used for breeding following a spike in puppy prices.

The 74-year-old said: “I’ve always kept working dogs my entire life but now only have those two as I was looking after my wife who had cancer. Sadly, she died a year ago this week so the dogs are my life, they aren’t just a hobby for me they’re part of me. It’s been a terrible year there’s nothing left for me apart from my family who are a big support.

“The dogs were pinched because they’re females and pups are going for £2,000 or £3,000. People have clicked on and it’s becoming such a serious issue with dogs being snatched all over. It’s serious money and people don’t care.”

Mr Moore believes the dogs were taken by someone who knows the area as says the kennels are private and only someone local would know where they are.

There is also no public access to the area so the resident believes the culprit jumped over the fence from nearby woodland.

Mr Moore is hoping that the dogs will be returned following support on social media from concerned dog lovers searching for the pair.

He said: “I think everyone associated with working dogs in County Durham are looking for them. You get a lot of support from the community nobody steals from each other but whoever has taken them doesn’t care about what they’ve done and just wants to make a few bob.”

Mr Moore is offering a £1,000 reward for the safe return of each dog or any information leading to their return.

PC Richard Garrett, from Durham Constabulary, said: “John is understandably devastated at the theft of his beloved dogs. We are appealing for anyone who knows where they are, or who took them, to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 43 of February 2.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111 or submit information at crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information online.