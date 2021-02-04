THE pizza chain Domino's has unveiled a big change to how you will collect its food - as six stores in our region are named in the new service.

Domino's has launched its 'in-car collection' service at a number of selected stores across Hartlepool, Teesside, County Durham and North Yorkshire.

The big change, which will see customers given the option to have their pizza handed to them in the car in a company-first, was succesfully trialled last year.

At the time, Domino's staff used location-sharing to track a customer's journey from sofa to store before bringing out the food to coincide with their arrival.

But rolling out the same scheme in the region, Hartlepool Bishop Cuthbert and Catcote Road, Bishop Auckland, Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Ormesby Road and Redcar have been signed up.

Clive West, Domino’s Group Digital Director, said: “We are delighted to launch In Car Collection in a number of stores.

"Feedback from stores already offering the service has been fantastic, so I’m sure our latest innovation will be a hit with local customers.

"We’re always looking to make things easy as possible for our customers and knowing convenience and speed are key, In Car Collection offers another safe collection method. Simply order online or via the app and let us brave the cold to deliver you piping hot pizza to your car.”

Domino's said customers can still opt to collect their pizza by entering the stores in a socially-distanced manner.