A KIND and thoughtful teenager continues to support young people struggling with their mental health long after her death thanks to a project inspired by her memory.

Today, on what would have been Emily Moore’s 19th birthday, her parents David and Susan will meet online with support organisations and friends to discuss her legacy.

Last summer more than 200 families benefitted from an event at Durham Cricket’s Emirates Riverside, in Chester-le-Street.

The event, delivered by Rollercoaster Parent Support Group and supported by Durham Cricket Foundation, invited families from Rollercoaster to attend and make their own wellbeing boxes as Emily’s gift to them.

Families could browse stalls and choose their favourite items, such as art and craft materials, to take home and use as a distraction and to boost their wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis.

The day was made possible with funds raised in memory of the Shildon 18-year-old, who died last February at Lanchester Road Hospital, near Durham, having suffered mental health problems.

Inspired by her thoughtful and kind nature, supporters have continued to raise money in her name and NHS cash has been secured to enable Emily’s Gift to keep offering support to other young people and families for years to come.

Dad David Moore said: “After we lost Emily some of her friends, kids she met in mental health hospitals, got in touch to say she had sent them messages of support, reassuring them that there were brighter times ahead and telling them to ‘hang on in there’ and we found similar letters she had addressed to people.

“She was always helping others or had kind, supportive words for them but didn’t necessarily apply them to herself.

“In a way it gives us comfort knowing that first event and ongoing support in her name is Emily, still doing that now.”

Whitehouse Funeral Service’s Sharing Together community group was among those who fundraised in tribute to Emily.

Determined not to cancel charity events planned before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, the team replaced fundraising get-togethers with online raffles, games and food delivery services of Christmas cakes and afternoon teas.

More than 90 raffle prizes were donated to help their efforts and the Sharing Together Group more than doubled its £1,000 target by raising £2,200 for Emily’s Gift so the event could be repeated and help more young people through tough times.

Julie Whitehouse, from Whitehouse Funeral Service, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the determination and dedication shown by our Sharing Together Community Group, and their success in raising such an incredible amount in such difficult times.

“Support for teenage mental health has never been more important.

“Charities that are Committed to improving the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people play a vital role in society and we feel honoured to have helped such a worthy cause.”