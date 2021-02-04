TRIBUTES have been paid to a charity champion who worked tirelessly to help disabled and disadvantaged children.

A community has remembered charity founder Chris Read, from Barnard Castle, following his sudden death.

The 55-year-old set up A Smile for A Child nearly 14-years-ago while on sabbatical from his supermarket career.

It provides grants for disabled and disadvantaged children, allowing them to participate and progress in sport.

Over the years his non-stop fundraising and charity challenges have included everything from bag packing to running one of the hardest marathons in the world along the Great Wall of China.

He took on the feat with his son Ben and together they have completed more than 150 marathons between them.

Mr Read even once used his running skills to tackle crime when he outran a shoplifter.

The married dad-of-two was carrying a bag of groceries through Barnard Castle when a man rushed past him and up an alleyway, pursued by a woman shouting at him to stop.

When the woman, Superdrug store manager Suzanne Hurton, said he was trying to make off with stolen goods Mr Read sped after him.

With Mr Read hot on his heels, the culprit only managed to run about half a mile before he surrendered.

At the time, the store manager said: “I hope he knows how much we appreciate what he did, it would have been a significant amount of money to lose from our takings.

“The world should be full of people like him.”

Remembering Mr Read, in a statement his family said: “Chris/dad was the most caring, supportive and loving man to us all. His love of life was plain for all to see. The void he leaves is immeasurable, but his legacy and shining light to all will never be extinguished. We will always love you and cherish our memories.”

His loved ones a now encouraging others to donate to his charity and support disability sport in his memory.

On crowdfunding website, JustGiving £4,817 so far has already been raised by 165 supporters.

Supporters have taken to the platform to pay their respects, one mourner said: "The world is a poorer place without you. Your amazing legacy will live on though through your beautiful family and the continued valuable work of the charity you created. RIP my friend Chris"

Another said: "Amazing charity, amazing cause, Chris you have left a void that cannot be filled. You should look down and be very proud of your achievements. Enjoy the next chapter."

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ChrisRead-legacy

Mr Read's funeral will take place on Monday February 8, at Wear Valley Crematorium at 3.30pm and will be live streamed.

Mourners can be their respects by visiting the live webcast online at obitus.com

To access the stream log in using username Zoci6823 and password 574849.

Visit the charity at asmileforachild.org