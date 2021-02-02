A MAN has appeared at court accused of offering two witnesses money if they did not attend a court trial.
Troy Ewan Mackinlay, 23, faced District Judge Tim Capstick this afternoon (Tuesday, February 2) for two charges of committing a series of acts with the intent to pervert the course of justice.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Bishop Auckland between September 3 and September 6, 2019.
Mackinlay, of West Street, Chester-Le-Street, indicated guilty pleas to both charges.
The court heard that the 23-year-old, originally from Shildon, sent a number of voice notes and messages over Facebook offering two witnesses money if they didn't attend a court trial.
Mackinlay, who appeared at court via video link from HMP Durham, was given conditional bail for these offences and will appear at Durham Crown Court on March 5.