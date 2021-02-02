FERRYHILL Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) issued two £200 fines for breaches of Covid legislation and warned parents over the actions of their children.
Over the weekend, police responded to numerous incidents in the area reporting people breaking the rules.
They issued a fine to parents of a 16-year-old boy who, despite having previously being warned, continued to breach the legislation and his parents were not putting in place reasonable measures to prevent this.
A 25-year-old woman was also issued a fine where she had four people within her address who did not reside there or have any excuse to be within that address. The parents of two teenagers who were also present have been warned and face action should they be caught again.
A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized.
Sergeant Peter Newman, of Ferryhill NPT, said: “This incident saw a blatant breach of the current legislation that is in place to protect the public.
“In the first instance we will always try to engage, explain and encourage compliance. "However, this incident saw blatant breaches from some people who had already been warned leaving no other option than to enforce.”