THE installation of the new electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Weardale, is about to begin.

Following a competitive tender by Durham County Council, the contract for the works has been awarded to Gronn Kontakt (UK) Ltd who are working with their trusted delivery partner Elmtronics Ltd, based in Consett.

The project will see 20 chargepoints at eight sites across Stanhope, which means that all residents will have a chargepoint within a five-minute drive from their home.

This project is funded by OZEV (Office of Zero Emission Vehicles) and is being viewed as a national demonstrator of how Government can encourage the switch to electric vehicles, both cars and small vans.

Despite the Covid pandemic, the project is proceeding to schedule, and all chargepoints should be installed by the end of March, although changes in Covid tiers may delay this slightly.

The project has been conceived to provide as much encouragement as possible to local residents and business owners, to investigate and evaluate when they will change to an electric vehicle.

Online Q&A sessions and information packs are being made available this month, and during March the Weardale Community Transport should have their EV car club up and running.

This will be based at the Weardale Hub and will enable drivers to experience an electric vehicle in their own time and at their own pace, with minimal cost. Renault is also supporting the project and is offering extra competitive prices for anyone who buys an EV.

Having both The Durham Dales Centre and The Weardale Railway two major tourism assets on board with the scheme. Combined with an established voluntary driving scheme based in one location, gives Stanhope the opportunity to work within the criteria of the EV scheme.

Weardale Area Action Partnership Co-ordinator, Angelina Maddison said: “This exciting project creates a win-win for Weardale: a win for tourism to encourage more visitors, and a win for residents who want to move to environmentally sensitive transport."

Durham County Councillor for Weardale, Anita Savoury said: “This is a unique opportunity for both the residents and tourists who visit Stanhope, which enables electric vehicles to be charged.

“I am pleased that this scheme is based in Weardale as it future proofs the tourism offer for years to come.”