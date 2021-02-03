A NEW petrol station has opened in a rural dale which saves residents a long drive to get fuel.
The new Shell garage, in Wolsingham, Weardale, is the dales second petrol station and opened on Monday February 1.
The petrol station is built on the site of the previous one and will also be home to the new Spar store, which moved there from the village centre.
Durham County Councillor for Weardale, John Shuttleworth said: “It is good to see a new business open, as Wolsingham has been without a petrol filling station for about five years.
“It is an added bonus that there is also a convenience shop and obviously a few much needed new jobs for local people.”
Fellow County Councillor Anita Savory said: “The opening of the new Spar will be a great asset to Wolsingham, it also brings the return of the fuel pumps to the village which is a very important and necessary commodity.
“The Spar has also retained jobs and created some new ones too. There is also ample car parking.”
