GRITTERS on the A66 are struggling to clear stretches of the road as they are being caught in traffic jams caused by stranded lorries.
A number of HGVs have come to a standstill on the route between Cumbria and North--East, including one HGV that jack-knifed.
Durham Police said a full closure of the A66 from Brough to Bowes, in County Durham, had been considered but it remains open at this time.
A spokesperson for Durham Special Constabulary said: "A full closure has been considered, but the traffic needs to be moving to help the salt work.
"Our officers are up here to help, but please only travel today if absolutely necessary!"