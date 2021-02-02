A CHARITY wants to change its plan for a new children’s home so it can accommodate young people from much of the region.

Action for Children’s application to change the use of a house on the edge of Guide Post, in Northumberland, has been at the centre of a long-running planning saga.

The charity wants to use the four-bedroom East Farm Cottage, which it has already bought, to house three eight to 18-year-olds, with the focus being eight to 12-year-olds.

The fourth bedroom would be for a member of staff.

Last February, Castle Morpeth Local Area Council turned down planning consent by six votes to three on the basis of highway safety, the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour, and the lack of parking.

Planning officers had recommended approval of the application and warned against refusal, because the council’s highways team had no objections, while a similar case elsewhere in the region, which was refused based on police concerns about antisocial behaviour, was overturned on appeal due to lack of evidence. In this case, the police had not even expressed any concerns.

The charity submitted an appeal in late May, which was upheld by planning inspector Diane Cragg, who concluded that ‘the proposal would not have a detrimental effect on the living conditions of adjacent residents’.

In her decision notice, from September 2020, she said: "The courts have held that the fear of crime can be a material consideration. However, there must be some reasonable evidential basis for that fear."

Now, Action for Children wants to vary two of the conditions which the inspector attached to the planning permission.

It wants to allow the facility to house not just children from the Northumberland County Council area, but from ‘the wider Tyne and Wear conurbation’, including the local authorities of County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

It also seeks to relocate an outbuilding to provide parking provision into the rear garden, due to conflicting ownership issues with the front boundary wall.

This issue had been called into question by opponents, but councillors were told that the disagreement over who owns the wall had to be resolved outside the planning process.

The bid has attracted six objections, but is recommended for approval on Monday.