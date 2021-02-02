TOURISM has arguably been the hardest hit industry due to the lockdowns and pandemic, however the industry is hopeful of finding ways to recover.

County Durham has a thriving tourist economy, with sites like Durham Cathedral, Bishop Auckland’s Auckland Project and Knyren, and the Durham Dales of Weardale and Teesdale.

The pandemic has decimated the county’s tourism sector and has emphasised just how important the visitor economy is.

In 2019, more than 20 million visitors came to the county, contributing £955m to the local economy.

By September 2020, the forecast was for a fall of 43.6 per cent in annual visits in 2020, equating to a loss of £434.63m, and an estimated reduction of 5,587 jobs.

In rural areas tourism is one of the main parts of the economy.

In Weardale industries like lead mining and limestone quarries have disappeared as the dale de-industrialised. One of the industries that sprang up in its place was tourism.

Weardale made a cheap and easy break for many in nearby towns and cities like Bishop Auckland, Durham and Sunderland.

The tourist industry thrived but the work was seasonal as many visitors preferred to come in the summer rather than the cold winter months.

This meant industries had to rely on income from the summer to last through the winter until the next summer.

However, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns meant people didn’t travel. This meant the sector faced an extra ‘winter’ with little or no income through the summer of 2020.

However, many businesses and people are looking forward to a ‘staycation boom’ of holidays within the UK in 2021. Local councillors and organisations have been preparing by starting improvement projects in the area.

Weardale Area Action Partnership (AAP) has been funding projects in Weardale to attract people to the area once restrictions are lifted. The projects include, electric car charging points, upgrading parts of the popular ‘Weardale way’ walking trail, and improving provisions at local nature reserve Low Barns.

Durham County Councillor Anita Savory said: “Walkers represent an important opportunity for local cafes and hostelries, walking has many health benefits and Weardale has numerous well managed walking routes for walkers of all abilities.

From visitors and families who would like to have a steady stroll or dedicated map readers who like to have a longer walk.

“We would like visitors to stay overnight in our excellent small Bed and Breakfasts and make the most of what the Weardale Way has to offer. This route lends itself to a weekend walking holiday.”

Durham County Council and its tourist branch Visit Durham are focusing on encouraging people into the area, when restrictions are lifted.

It has been able to keep maintain many of its attractions through the pandemic ready for tourists to return.

One of the attractions in Weardale is the Weardale Museum, in Ireshopeburn. The museum has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, but volunteers have found the lockdowns to be useful for planning future exhibitions.

Volunteer Kate Gill said: “Its been a difficult year, we were worried about losing our funding and income, as well as our presence as an attraction.

“We were in limbo because we are such as small museum and because of the age of the volunteers it was not safe to reopen.

“However, we used this time to improve our presence on social media with online exhibitions like our VE day exhibition.

“On top of this we redesigned our website and launched a new website called Weardale at War.

"We are going to do virtual talks and we have been trying to get a virtual tour of some of the museum exhibits online.

"We also launched an online shop, which is in its early days.

“We have also taken the time to plan exhibitions for our newly purchased chapel.

“We have made vast improvements in the last six months, but we cannot wait to reopen at some point.”

The museum is hoping to reopen at the end of summer, if restrictions allow.

Its planned visitor centre has been delayed until 2022.

Hotels, B&Bs, and self-catering accommodation has also suffered due to the pandemic.

The Gables Pod Camping in Escomb is no exception. They received a lot of bookings when they featured on Channel 4’s ‘Four in a bed’ last November.

They were booked up until September 2021.

However, many people are re-arranging to stay a year later than intended.

Owner Sue Brierley said: “When we closed, we got on with making improvements to the site including a peaceful relaxation area and fishponds.

“Durham County Council have been amazing with their support to us.

“What we want to know is, will there be a tier system when we are out of lockdown because we rely on local businesses to be open in order to keep us going.

"If they are closed, then it might put people off coming.

“A lot of businesses like ours have invested a lot of money into being safe when we reopen, we fog and disinfect, we also have installed a hot tub in each of the pods instead of having one for all.

“There is hope, as a lot of people want to go on a staycation and get a change of scenery, we are relying on the fact people want to get out after lockdown.”

Bowlees Farm Cottages, near Wolsingham, which also featured on Channel 4’s ‘Four in a Bed’ used to sleep over 100 people per week.

Owner Anthony Smith said: “We’ve been wiped out by this.

"We are using the Covid recovery grant and we will apply for the business recovery grant.

“We’ve had to put our retirement plans back two years because of it.

“Its soul destroying every time someone rings to cancel a booking.

“However, we are getting about 30 emails a day about bookings for July and August, when this all lifts we will be exceptionally busy.

“We have been busy decorating three of our cottages and we have been doing a lot of things in the background for the business.”

They have refunded everyone who has had to cancel their stay.

A spokesperson for Greenfoot Holiday Home Park said: “We’re going ahead with making improvements to the park and general maintenance. We want it to kook more attractive to guests that before. We have also updated our website for guests.

“Weardale remains undiscovered as it is not as popular as the Lake District. This can be a double-edged sword as it can attract people here for peace and quiet but we don’t get the numbers like the Lake District.

“Most of marketing is done through word of mouth, walkers, cyclists, and fishermen stay here and then tell friends and family about it. Unfortunately none of that could happen this year but we are hoping they will come back to the dale soon.

“We are still pressing on trying to support local businesses and people as much as we can to help get us all through the pandemic.”

Michelle Gorman, managing director of Visit County Durham said: “The pandemic has driven growth in a love for the outdoors and nature, and an awareness of the health benefits it brings.

“This has been demonstrated by online searches for walks and cycle routes on thisisdurham.com, the county’s official tourism website. As a county blessed with incredible countryside and coast, we are best placed to benefit when the pent-up demand for staycations and days out comes to fruition.

"When we are permitted to travel freely once again.

“Visit County Durham is committed to supporting businesses, and providing the information, guidance and support needed to assist in their recovery. Partnership fees were waved during 2020, and training and promotional activity was undertaken free of charge.

“Marketing activity has been running throughout the pandemic to ensure Durham is kept top of consumers’ minds, and campaigns will resume to drive visits when appropriate to do so.”