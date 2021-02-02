A COUNTY Durham lake has hosted a beautiful array of birdlife in recent days and weeks.
The lake, in Newton Aycliffe, has welcomed a variety of visitors this winter, including Canada geese and mallards.
But the star of the show has been a mandarin duck, which has kept amateur photographers busy.
The water, which has frozen over a number of times in recent days, was once a boating lake.
The boats and the boathouse building have long gone, but it is still used as a walking spot for townsfolk taking their daily exercise – many of whom have been taking photographs of the feathered visitors.
These pictures of the pond’s mandarin duck was one of several taken by Michelle Mason, who has been posting her images on social media.
“He certainly is a stunner,” she told The Northern Echo.
“Shame there isn’t a female for him to pair up with.”
* Readers are reminded to follow the Government's national lockdown rules at all times.