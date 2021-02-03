OFFICERS in a stationary police vehicle were alerted to a car being driven at high-speed through a village in the early hours of the morning.

The police car set off in pursuit, with its blue lights activated, but the Nissan X-Trail, driven by unlicensed Keron Anthony Luke, carried on regardless, heading southwards through Wingate, at 3am on January 16 last year.

Durham Crown Court was told Luke drove straight over a mini-roundabout, nearly colliding with a police van heading in the opposite direction and reached 70-miles per hour on a 30-limit stretch of the B1280, turning the headlights off entering neighbouring Station Town.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting, said Luke turned onto Wingate Road, travelling at between 80 and 90-mph, often swerving into the opposite carriageway and back.

Entering Deaf Hill at 70-mph, on a 30-limit section, the X-Trail went over a Stinger device placed across the road by police.

Mr Pettengell said it deflated the tyres and it crashed into a hedge and fence.

Luke decamped via the passenger door and fled, but police found him hiding among a line of trees.

He initially feigned being unconscious, but when he was arrested, he claimed he had not been the driver.

Luke confirmed the car belonged to a friend and, the next day, made admissions, saying he borrowed the car and he had been driving it for about three hours.

The 22-year-old defendant, of Office Street, Wheatley Hill, admitted dangerous driving, plus no insurance or licence.

Jane Waugh, in mitigation, said Luke, who has no previous convictions, told the court he has been living in a caravan outside a friend’s home.

Judge Ray Singh told Luke if he had stopped for police when instructed he would have received a low-level punishment at the magistrates’ court for being unlicensed and uninsured.

By taking the, “conscious decision” not to stop and by driving off in an “extremely dangerous” manner, he risked a prison sentence.

But Judge Singh said given the defendant’s age and lack of convictions, he could suspend the eight-month sentence for two years, during which Luke must attend 30 rehabilitation sessions with the Probation Service.

He will also be subject to a three-month 6pm to 6am curfew after being given permission to stay at his friend’s home.

Luke was also banned from driving for two years.