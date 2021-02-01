A MAN threatened his partner and a pharmacy worker, damaged furnishings at his home, and then injured a police officer attending the property all on the same day, a court heard.
Adam White, 34, who was subject of a suspended prison sentence, was said to be in a jealous rage suspecting his partner had been unfaithful, when the offences were committed on December 21.
Durham Crown Court heard that he smashed property at their home, made an aggressive phone call to a pharmacy asking a staff member to give his partner his methadone prescription.
When police were summoned to his home, in Tudhoe Moor, Spennymoor, he threw a bedside cabinet and other furnishings out of a bedroom window, one of them hitting an officer on the arm, causing bruising.
White admitted criminal damage, threats to damage property, affray and emergency worker assault.
Andrew Finlay, mitigating, said White felt, “stupid and foolish” for letting himself down with his behaviour.
Jailing him for 20 months, including a year from the suspended sentence, Judge James Adkin said given his, “bad record for violence and disorder”, it was “inevitable” there had to be a prison sentence.