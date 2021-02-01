A MARINE engineering firm based in County Durham has secured an international offshore contract set to power 375,000 homes.

Tekmar Energy, a Newton Aycliffe manufacture, whose products protect offshore windfarm cables from the elements, will supply its TekTube system for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore windfarm in the UK.

The 450MW NnG project, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is located in the Firth of Forth, Scotland.

Once complete the project has the potential to generate enough renewable energy to supply power to around 375,000 Scottish homes.

Russell Edmondson, managing director at Tekmar Energy, said: “We are delighted that Prysmian Group has selected our latest advancement in CPS technology for deployment on NnG.

"The award reflects the offshore markets continued confidence in our industry-leading cable protection solutions and is a testament to our teams’ commitment to continual product development.”

The latest generation of Tekmar Energy’s TekTube cable protection system will protect NnG’s subsea export cables as they transition from the seabed through the dynamic zone.

The systems will be delivered this year from Tekmar's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the North-East of England, where significant investment has been made to ready the facility for Generation 10 production, which commenced at the beginning of this year.

Since their launch in 2007 and 2013 respectively, Tekmar Energy has delivered over 8,800 TekLink and TekTube cable protection systems, installed on over 90 offshore wind projects worldwide, protecting over 30GW of subsea infrastructure.

Generation 10 brings together the latest advancements of these systems which are now cross-compatible and highly configurable to meet future project demands, including bigger turbines, larger cables, new climatic conditions, latest installation techniques, and utilising improved cable data.

Tekmar Energy Limited is part of Tekmar Group plc alongside, Ryder Geotechnical Limited, AgileTek Engineering Limited, Subsea Innovation Limited and Pipeshield Limited.

The group works together to provide technology and services to the global offshore energy markets.

Its vision is to be the partner of choice for the supply and installation support of subsea protection equipment to the global offshore energy markets.

Earlier this month, the firm completed the production and shipment of inter-array cable protection systems for the Jiangsu Qidong Offshore Wind Farm, one of China’s biggest offshore wind projects to date.

The contract was awarded late last year and required a quick turnaround to meet the customer’s offshore construction schedule which commenced in quarter one of this year.

The cable protection systems were produced at Tekmar Energy’s manufacturing facility in the North East of England with the final shipment dispatched to China in December, of last year.

For more information about the marine manufacturing firm visit tekmar.co.uk online.