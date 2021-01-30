OLYMPIC gymnast Amy Tinkler has spoken of her excitement ahead of her appearance on Dancing on Ice tomorrow.

The 21-year-old from County Durham, who was announced as Denise Van Outen’s replacement after the presenter pulled out over an injury, will take to the rink with professional skating partner Joe Johnson.

She has been training in secret as a reserve for the past three months and will feature on Sunday’s show which airs on ITV at 6pm.

Amy, who grew up in Bishop Auckland and trained at a club in Spennymoor, said: “I’m really excited. We have got a great performance and I just cannot wait.

“You can expect something quite cheesy – quite sassy – and definitely a big performance.”

She added: “It has been really hard to keep it quiet, specially because myself and Joe have got on so well.

“I just wanted to boast, specially with my progress in training. My life has been quite public with gym, so it has been quite weird not to have it with this.”

Amy said she had mixed emotions when she learned she was to replace the presenter.

She said: “It’s never nice to see anyone injured, but coming into this I was the reserve. I also I wasn’t expecting to go on the show. I am so gutted for Denise, but at the same time really excited to be performing on Sunday.

“Denise has been so kind to me and Joe. Her and Matt (Evers) came to watch our rehearsals yesterday, which was really nice - to give us a few tips and pointers. Hopefully we’ll do them proud.”

Amy said, as a gymnast, who had never skated before, bending her knees was the most challenging part.

She said: “At least 20 times during a two-hour session Joe was telling me ‘Amy bend your knees’.

“In gymnastics, for the last 13 years, I have been told ‘Amy you need to straighten them’, so this is something very different for me. It got to the point where Joe had to bribe me with biscuits to bend my knees.”

Photocall - Amy Tinkler has joined the Dancing on Ice line-up after Basildon star Denise van Outen was forced out through injury

In a message to her followers in the North-East, Amy said: “Thank you all for your support over the years and throughout this show as well.

“Obviously there is an app you can download and you get five free votes and we would be so grateful if you guys downloaded that and hopefully if you like us vote for us.”

As the youngest member of the 366-strong Great Britain team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, she won a bronze medal on the floor exercise aged 16.

She was only the second British woman, after Beth Tweddle, to win an individual gymnastics medal at the Olympics, and her win was considered a major upset at the time.