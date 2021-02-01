A MAN given a lengthy jail sentence after police found a large drugs stash at his home, has been ordered to pay only £489 as proceeds of crime.
But a forfeiture and destruction order has already been made for the large haul of amphetamines and cocaine, said to be worth an estimated £70,000 in street sale values, which was recovered from Christopher Mazetti’s home, in Shildon,
Mazetti said he was merely “looking after” the drugs, found in the raid at the premises in Thomas Street, on December 17, 2019.
He admitted possession class A and B drugs, the latter with intent to supply.
But Judge Ray Singh dismissed his claim of only “warehousing” the drugs and said he would be sentenced on the basis he played a more significant role in their sale.
He imposed a prison sentence of six-years-and-nine-months (81-months) at the sentencing hearing, in July.
When the case came back to court for resolution of crime proceeds proceedings, the hearing was told Mazetti’s estimated benefit from his role was £119,420, but the available sum to confiscate amounts to £469.86, representing the balance in a seized bank account.
Following agreement of those figures, Judge Singh, therefore, set the confiscation order with a requirement put in place that the money should be paid within three months, or the defendant risks a further three months in prison, in default.