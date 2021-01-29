SNOW, with a risk of widespread ice, is likely to push slowly northeast from late Monday, bringing difficult travel conditions.
The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with bus and train services potentially delayed or cancelled.
Some road closures and longer journey times are possible, and rural communities could become cut off.
A band of rain, locally heavy in places, is likely to push slowly northeast across Wales and England late Monday.
As this rain comes into contact with cold air in place, it is likely to readily turn to snow across parts of Wales, the Midlands, and later parts of northern England, including the North East and North Yorkshire.
1-4cm of snow is quite likely away from coasts, with 5-10cm possible above about 150 metres.
Snow should turn back to rain from the south, lasting longest across parts of northern England.