TEN years ago, this week, The Northern Echo backed a campaign to save the region’s forests from privatisation and to guarantee they would be open to the public for generations to come.

Opposition to the Government’s plan to sell off thousands of acres of the region’s woodland was growing, after politicians, community groups and celebrities attacked the proposal.

The privatisation of Forestry Commission woodland was set to raise £74.5m over the five years that would follow.

But critics of the plan said it would leave the future of some of the country’s most precious forests, including Hamsterley, in County Durham, and Dalby, in North Yorkshire, facing an uncertain future.

Critics of the plan said it would leave the future of some of the country’s most precious forests facing an uncertain future Picture: TOM BANKS

As well as restricting public access to the forests, opponents said the sale would end up costing taxpayers more money in Government subsidies paid to new owners to manage the woodland.

As part of the Save Our Forests campaign, The Northern Echo launched a petition to be sent to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, more than 3,500 people signed a petition to save an inclusion service for children with special needs.

Councillor Cyndi Hughes, Darlington Borough Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, was presented with the petition, organised by Michael Watson, at Darlington Town Hall.

Cllr Cindi Hughes received a petition against the closure of the Early Years’ Inclusion Team at Darlington Town Hall Picture: STUART BOLTON

Darlington Borough Council proposed to cut staff at the Early Years’ Inclusion Service from 11 to three, and wanted to set up a £100,000 fund, over four years, to which nurseries with special needs youngsters could apply for extra funding.

Meanwhile, Andy Carroll became the most expensive player in Newcastle United’s history when he completed a £35m move to Liverpool.

After weeks of denying that Carroll would be sold during the transfer window, Newcastle officials accepted Liverpool’s third offer, having turned down two earlier bids.

Newcastle United's most expensive player Andy Carroll in action on the pitch Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS / PA

The Gateshead-born striker then travelled to Merseyside to complete a medical and agree personal terms, and was confirmed as a Liverpool player shortly before the deadline.

He replaced Spaniard Fernando Torres, who broke the British transfer record when he completed a £50m move from Liverpool to Chelsea.