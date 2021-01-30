A COCAINE user turned to dealing to help him meet the cost of his own mounting use of the class A drug.

Durham Crown Court was told police executed a search warrant at Alan James Glazier’s home address on January 15, last year.

During the search a set of scales with white powder residue was found, along with a bag containing 182mg of cocaine, other snap bags, and £4,290 was recovered from a tub of gravy granules.

Jane Foley, prosecuting, said a black diary contained lists of names and amounts, which the Crown said was a debtors’ list, while messaging on his phone was indicative of a trade in drugs.

“The conclusion of all that was that he was selling directly to other users.”

Miss Foley said Glazier remained silent during a police interview, but more recently has put forward an explanation for the presence of the money, that it came from the sale of bulldog puppies.

But the 38-year-old defendant, of Clifton Green, Sunny Brow, Willington, admitted being concerned in the supply, and possession of cocaine at a plea hearing earlier this month.

The period covered by the offending was between September 12, 2019, and January 15, last year.

Sentence was adjourned for preparation of a background report on the defendant by the Probation Service.

Tony Cornberg, for Glazier, who presented character references to the court, said: “This was supply to a circle of associates with a view, wholly, he would say, to fund his own addiction.

“He did have an addiction which got completely out of hand, spending sometimes as much as £350 a week on cocaine.”

Mr Cornberg said it began as a means of coping with a serious illness suffered by Glazier’s now ex-partner.

But, he said following his arrest, he began to address his cocaine use, engaging with drugs agencies, to, “defeat this addiction.”

“Cocaine use is happily in the past and there is now no need to commit offences.

“His actions up to a year ago have come back to haunt him in 2021 at the worst time for the family, and, to his credit, people still speak highly of him.

“It’s no surprise he engaged with a drug service and is considered to pose a ‘low risk’ of reoffending.”

Judge James Adkin told Glazier scrutiny of the diary and phone messaging indicated he was involved in dealing to at least 18 individuals.

Accepting that Glazier’s personal circumstances have been “difficult”, Judge Adkin said that did not appear to deter him up until a year ago, when he was arrested.

Imposing a 30-month prison sentence, the judge set a timetable for proceeds of crime proceedings, to be concluded at the court later this year, to include consideration of the £4,290 seized by police.