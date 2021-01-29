A FOOTBALL club that has been unable to get play due to the pandemic has received extra funding from a local councillor.
Stanhope Football Club have been unable to have fundraising events to pay for new strips, running costs such as insurance, referees fees and rent for the football field. In order to keep football alive in Weardale, and Stanhope Town in the League, Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth has given £2,500 from his Council Neighbourhood Budget.
Cllr Shuttleworth said: "To keep football and young people interested in the game, I felt it only right to offer financial support.
"The last thing I want to see is no football played at League level in Weardale."
The money will help the club fund new equipment, despite the pandemic the club has to pay rent on its pitches.
Clement O'Donovan, Chairman of Stanhope Town Football Club said: "Stanhope Town Sports and Social Club FC welcomes the generous support from Councillor Shuttleworth.
“He is a long-standing supporter of football in Weardale, recognising the long and rich heritage sports brings to the community.
"This money will help sustain grassroots football in Weardale and provide a wellbeing route back to normality to help us through these unprecedented times."