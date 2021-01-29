PERMISSION is being sought to transform a former day care centre into a care home.

Applicant Moran Healthcare Ltd has submitted an application to Durham County Council to transform the former day care centre on Tindale Crescent, in Bishop Auckland, into a 55-bed care home.

The site currently houses the vacant former Durham County Council day care facility.

There is a main predominantly brick building with two separate smaller prefabricated buildings on the site.

Moran Healthcare Ltd said they would like to bring luxury to Bishop Auckland with the new home.

In the design and access statement it states: “The proposed new care home will be to a luxury specification that will be accessible to all within the age range of 18 years and beyond to extremely old age and end of life. It will not have a punitive cost to it but will seek to ensure that however a person is funded they can access facility based on being able to meet their needs.

“It will offer residential, nursing and dementia care and accommodation and will continue to focus all key elements that will ensure the proposed home is the first choice for anyone wanting this type of support in the catchment area.

“The situation of the home will ensure that all residents can continue to have meaningful and fun

interactions as well as them continuing being an important part of the local communities both

individually and collectively.

“The footprint of the building is a “T” shape, with a strong road frontage, which turns the corner and reflects the streets building lines."

If given the green light by planners, the care home will be split over three floors.

There are16 bedrooms on the ground floor, 21 on the first floor and 18 on the second floor.

The application proposes provision for 22 parking spaces, including two disabled bays.

The full planning application and comments on the proposals can be found online at durham.gov.uk