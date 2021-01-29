A WOMAN snapped and lashed out with her glass in a verbal confrontation with a former partner in a town pub, a court heard.

Abbey Whitworth and the victim of the glassing were in The Bay Horse, in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, on Saturday February 1, last year.

Durham Crown Court was told they began talking and initially things were fine, but gradually it became more heated, to the point where she thrust her glass into her former boyfriend’s face.

Martin Towers, prosecuting, said Whitworth was led straight outside, and, after her arrest, cctv was examined clearly showing the defendant striking the victim, hitting him in the face with the glass she was holding, and there appeared to have been no physical provocation.

Mr Towers said Whitworth admitted hitting the victim, but she saw it as, “pre-emptive strike” and, in interview, claimed she did not know if she was holding a glass at the time.

The injured man was taken to accident and emergency, suffering a fracture to the sinus area and lacerations to the face, which were treated with surgical sutures.

A displaced fracture of the left cheek bone was confirmed two days later.

But the court was told Whitworth’s former boyfriend has not supported her prosecution.

Mr Towers said there was a higher culpability as there was the use of a glass as a weapon by Whitworth.

The 28-year-old defendant, of Bishop Auckland, was charged with causing grievous bodily with intent.

A plea to the simple charge of causing grievous bodily harm was offered at a hearing last month, which was considered and accepted by the prosecution at the sentencing hearing.

Peter Sabiston, mitigating, said the assault came against a background of a volatile relationship in which the defendant showed, “tremendous self-restraint at most times”.

He said Whitworth, who is of previous good character, looks after her two children and helps to care for her elderly grandmother.

Judge James Adkin said it seemed things were initially “amicable” between Whitworth and her former boyfriend when they came across each other in the pub, but the conversation became, “more volatile”.

He said “fortunately” for the defendant the injuries caused did not require “significant treatment”.

The judge said the Court of Appeal has stated that courts should seek to avoid separating mothers from children where there are adequate alternative community sentences.

Judge Adkin, therefore, passed an 11-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, during which she must complete 180-hours’ unpaid work and take part in 20 probation-led rehabilitation activity days.

Whitworth, who was made subject of a 12-month exclusion order from the Bay Horse, must also pay a £122 statutory court surcharge.