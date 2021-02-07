CLUBLAND has played a huge role in Newton Aycliffe - with several clubs establishing themselves in the town over the years.

Throughout its relatively short history there have been more clubs set up than pubs in the County Durham town.

The Newton Aycliffe Workingmen's Club on Sheraton Road, near the town centre has become the best known - although Newtonians have always called it 'The Big Club.'

But there have been made other clubs over the years, many of them have disappeared, but others - despite dwindling memberships - remain and have become part of the fabric of the town.

We've delved into our archives to find a selection of pictures of Newton Aycliffe clubs from over the years...we hope they bring back some good memories.

Newton Aycliffe Workingmen's Club, also known as 'The Big Club'

The Newton Aycliffe Workingmen's Club, also known as 'The Big Club', captured as it was in November 1968

Three gentlemen mull over the fixtures and fittings of The Big Club in June 1969

The site on Sheraton Road pictured back in February 1960

Albert Dyson of Jubilee Fields in the bucking bronco final of the Whitbread Gold Label Lager Challenge in June 1984

From the same event, Linda Gowland, left, and Marie Allison urge the New Shildon Club and Institue team on

And again from the same event, George Taylor leads the New Shildon Club's challenge

The Southerne Club

Jenny Skelton, a stewardess at the club, captured in February 1979

Southerne Club, a session of bingo in February 1979

Peter Keenan, 82, one of the club's oldest members in February 1979

From the same club in 1979, does anyone know who is one this picture? Let us know!

The Royal British Legion Club, Macmillan Road

Newton Aycliffe Royal Naval Association Club, Bluebell Way

Officials of the club pictured in March 1982

Tetley's Teesside manager, left, Ted Emmerson and club secretary Kel Gallagher, right, in March 1982

The Horndale Club on Meadowfield Way

A stewardess at the Horndale Club, named as Margaret in July 1985

The Newton Aycliffe Labour and Trades Club

Three gentlemen at the Newton Aycliffe Labour and Trades Club in October 1983

The Ladies darts team together in April 1984

Five so-called 'regulars' at the Labour and Trades Club

Club Chairman Ronnie Shepherd