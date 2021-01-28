TWO people have appeared at court after a man was seriously injured near Darlington.
Matthew Thomas Brady appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was co-accused with a youth who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mr Brady, of Marske Lane, Stockton-On-Tees, is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
The charges relate to an incident on the evening of January 3, 2020, near Sadberge, on the outskirts of Darlington.
The 21-year-old, who was represented in court by Michael Clarke, entered no pleas and was given unconditional bail. He will appear at Teesside Crown Court on a date to be fixed.