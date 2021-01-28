A CARER who stole thousands of pounds from a vulnerable elderly woman she cared for has been spared jail.

Andrea Whytock's actions were branded "despicable" by District Judge Helen Cousins, who said her behaviour was not easy to forgive.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard that the 78-year-old victim saw Whytock as a friend as they often went shopping together.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said: "The 78-year-old victim is a resident at a care home where the defendant has cared for her for approximately 18 months.

"[The victim] trusted her and considered her to be a friend.

"The defendant would often take her shopping and she was trusted with [the victim's] bank card and pin number, withdrawing cash on her behalf on a number of occasions."

The court heard at an earlier hearing that the care home resident lost contact with Whytock after she took time off for a broken arm.

In October 2019 the victim noticed her bank account had some unusual transactions and cash had been taken from her account.

Investigations later revealed that Whytock had fraudulently opened two credit accounts under the victim's name, one with JD Williams and one with Kaleidoscope.

The online accounts had balances of £1,743 and £1,578 respectively.

Whytock also used the victim's bank account to make payments to the online catalogues and withdrew £150 cash.

Ms Hesse added: "Payments taken from the complainant's bank account totalled £3,000 and she had to take out a bank loan to pay off the catalogues.

"The defendant was in a position of trust."

Whytock pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and one of theft totalling £5,214. The offences took place in Ferryhill between July and October 2019.

Ben Pegman, mitigating, said: "This lady is genuinely remorseful and embarrassed to find herself in court.

"She has no previous convictions and she is in a much better place now, thinking clearer.

"She is able to pay back any compensation immediately."

Whytock, of Middlewood, Ushaw Moor, Durham, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

She was also made subject of an electronically monitored curfew for 18 weeks between 8pm and 6am and she must pay £3,000 compensation and £85 court costs.