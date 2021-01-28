A RETIRED teacher’s reputation is, “in tatters”, following a conviction for downloading indecent images of children.

Michael Turner, 72, told police he began viewing the images as he had become “desensitised” to adult pornography and wanted more exciting material to view.

Police visited the former secondary school English teacher, of previous good character, at his home, near Hamsterley village, on January 20, last year.

Durham Crown Court was told officers seized a lap-top computer and analysis of the hard drive revealed it contained 179 offending images, collated between August and November, 2019.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, said 54 were in the most serious category, featuring girls as young as ten being abused.

Turner, of Shull Bank, near Hamsterley, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

John Turner, representing the defendant, said he was genuinely remorseful and has not sought to prevaricate since his arrest.

Mr Turner said he has taken steps to seek therapy to address his behaviour, recognising, “what was virtual to him was real for the children involved.”

He presented testimonials to the court, from “respectable” friends and family members “shocked” at his behaviour.

Judge Ray Singh said: “They must be thoroughly ashamed and disgusted at your behaviour.

“It’s significantly more shocking, given you were involved in teaching.

“You, more than anybody, must know about safeguarding issues and the harm caused to young individuals.

“Yet, for your own gratification, you viewed these images.

“Your reputation is in tatters and you have no-one else to blame but yourself.”

Imposing a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, Judge Singh ordered Turner to attend 40 rehabilitation activity sessions with the Probation Service.

He will also be subject to prohibitions over future use of the Internet as part of as Sexual Harm Prevention Order and he must also register as a sex offender, both for ten years.