AN MP has launched a campaign to prevent the formal closure of Wolsingham Sixth Form.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham hopes to keep Wolsingham Sixth Form suspended so it can be enjoyed by future students.

The Sixth Form was formally moved to a suspended status in 2019 due to low pupil numbers – to be financially viable, the Sixth Form would need 100 pupils in each academic year.

Two years after a suspension of a school or sixth form, a formal review is currently taking place to formally close a facility.

Keeping a school in a suspended status costs nothing and means that the school could, in the future, move from suspended to open.

This could be done with relative ease, avoiding a complicated process of getting a school started from scratch.

Mr Holden is now campaigning to keep the school in its suspended status to ensure that the possibility of reopening it in the future remains.

Mr Holden has spoken to the local Trust, the Head of Wolsingham School, The Chair of Governors, the Regional Schools Commissioner and the Education Secretary about keeping the school in its suspended status.

He has now launched a constituency survey on his website about the campaign.

Mr Holden, said: “One of the biggest concerns that so many constituents are raising with me at the moment is education.

"Our teachers are doing their very best in very difficult circumstances, to provide both remote learning and to educate the children of key workers and vulnerable kids in schools, as well as planning safe reopening of schools.

“The last thing we should be doing at the moment is removing the possibility of education within my constituency in future and making access to further education more difficult.

Mr Holden said: "Keeping the school in its suspended status ensures that there is the possibility to reopen it in the future, which would allow us to level up our local education provision and ensure that young people have the best opportunities to fulfil their potential."

“Reopening the school is not something that can be done immediately, but I will continue to work with constituents, many of whom are passionate about this campaign, to ensure that the threat of formal closure does not become a reality and that the opportunity of reopening the sixth form, even in several years’ time, is maintained.”

A spokesperson from Advance Learning Partnership said: "The Sixth form provision in the local area is very good and increasingly most Wolsingham students felt they had valued their time at the school but wanted to ‘spread their wings’ and go elsewhere for sixth form.

"The school had built up a considerable financial deficit largely as a result of trying to maintain its very small and unviable sixth form, which even led to the County Council considering closure of the school in 2018.

"Suspension of the Sixth Form however, has allowed the school to become even stronger.

"Funding can now be focussed on the education of our students in years 7 to 11, as when the school joined the ALP Multi-Academy Trust it effectively left its debt with the County Council."

"The school is oversubscribed for year 7 admissions next year and has continued to attract high quality staff and enjoy the support of the community."

Durham County Councillor for Weardale, John Shuttleworth said: "The current funding arrangements for sixth forms brought in by the Conservative Government in 2011, do not favour small sixth forms, which struggle to provide a staffing structure for subjects with only small numbers of students.

"In real terms, funding per student has fallen by 21 per cent since 2011.

"However, any sixth form closure would have to follow a proper consultation process, and I know that at this point in time, few parents are raising any objections.

"It is all very well the MP doing a survey, his Tory Government should give all secondary schools the funding which they need to provide sixth forms for all students.

"Importantly, Wolsingham remains a very effective school, well regarded in the local community, and indeed across the County, with a strong, forward thinking leadership team.”