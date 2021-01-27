THE youngest patients at hospitals in County Durham and Darlington are being given the chance to use a robot to help share their experiences.

A first stage prototype of the CAISY robot has been developed with the aim of helping to improve services for children and young people, including those with special educational needs and disability, by helping them provide feedback in a fun way.

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust was given almost £3,500 for the project by HR2day Limited and MN Consultancy.

Using the funds provided by the firm, the investment will see the CAISY Prototype delivered to the hospitals within seven months.

Pat Chambers, of the CDDFT Charity, said: “During these most challenging of times it is fabulous to see research and innovation creating new solutions and even more importantly, local businesses being inspired to help ensure this vision becomes a reality.

“We cannot thank them both enough – very grateful to them and can’t wait to be inviting them into our hospital to see the real thing!”

Nicky Jolley, founder and managing director of HR2day, said: “Many local charities have been hit extremely hard by Covid-19, particularly because people impacted by the lockdown and job losses are less able to donate.

“CDDFT Charity is a fantastic cause and the CAISY project is so innovative, we were delighted to do what we could to help.”

Mark Jolley, managing director and specialist independent financial adviser at MN Consultancy, said: “When we heard that the CDDFT Charity needed support in bringing CAISY to life to help children and young people give their feedback on their care and treatment, we jumped at the chance to help.

“Community is more important than ever at the moment, and we need to help each other when we can.”

Dr Kirsty Yates, clinical lead community and developmental paediatrics, said: “I would like to thank the investors for supporting this project! It will mean that children and young people have the opportunity to share their views about the hospital care they receive in a fun and interactive way. Feedback from children and young people is so important in helping us improve services and delivering care which is centred around the needs of our patients.”