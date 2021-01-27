WORKERS are onsite ready to demolish an outdated former shopping centre, paving the way for a town centre redevelopment.

The first phase of demolition at Festival Walk in Spennymoor will see the town’s former Kwik Save supermarket razed to the ground to make way for a new, free to use town centre car park.

It is hoped that the long-awaited town centre transformation will help attract more shoppers and businesses to County Durham.

As well as the demolition of the Kwik Save store, a large part of the precinct will be demolished to create a new larger ALDI store.

The town's current ALDI store, which the supermarket has said it has outgrown, will be re-let.

Hellens Group is leading the regeneration of Festival Walk and has appointed MGL Demolition to carry out the demolition work on the site.

Hellens is then constructing a new public car park and will also refurbish the remaining units to provide a more up to date retail space.

Durham County Council has put in £600,000 to the scheme, saying it wants to regenerate and enhance the fabric of town centres and keep them at the heart of communities.

The council also plans work at Spennymoor's Market Place in a bid to make it appealing to visitors provide a positive first impression of the area.

Councillor Carl Marshall, Durham County Council's cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “It is fantastic to see work to redevelop this important area gathering apace. This scheme forms part of an ongoing programme to redevelop Spennymoor; regenerating the town and bringing in more businesses and shoppers to give the local economy a real boost.”

Mark Davison, managing director of MGL Demolition, said: “We are delighted to be working with Hellens Group on this key regeneration project.

"As a local company we fully recognise its importance in supporting Durham County Council’s wider and ongoing regeneration work across the county.”

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, chief executive of North East-based developer Hellens Group, said: “We have been pleased to work alongside Durham County Council in leading the regeneration of Festival Walk for some time.

"The start of demolition work moves us one step closer to delivering significant improvements which can be enjoyed by all residents of Spennymoor and the wider community.

“Once completed the shopping and visitor experience will be greatly enhanced, providing many benefits to residents in the area and to the local economy.”

The council expects the new look Festival Walk to be ready for shoppers, businesses and visitors by early 2022.